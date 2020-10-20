Iran Says Has Nothing to Hide about Ukrainian Plane Crash

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand has highlighted Tehran’s efforts to protect the rights of families of victims of a Ukrainian plane that crashed near Tehran in January, saying there is nothing to hide about details of the accident.

The second round of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ukraine about the Ukrainian plane crash is underway in Tehran.

In an event on the sidelines of the new round of talks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Baharvand held a meeting with the families of victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) on Tuesday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran would never seek to hide details of the Ukrainian plane crash or violate the rights of families of the victims,” the Iranian diplomat stressed.

He also assured the bereaved families that Iran’s diplomatic apparatus will employ all of its capacities and do its utmost to safeguard the rights of victims in cooperation and coordination with all relevant institutions.

Baharvand finally expressed sympathy with the families of victims of the plane crash, pledging that he would pursue plans for a meeting between the families of victims and the Iranian Judiciary officials in order to inform the families of victims about the judicial procedures concerning the incident and to answer questions and clear up doubts about the plane crash.