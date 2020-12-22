Iran Says Exchange of Message with Biden Team ‘Mere Speculation’

Iran’s government spokesman has dismissed as “mere speculation” the reports that the US President-elect’s team sent a message to the Islamic Republic.

Speaking in a weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ali Rabiei said, “The new US administration hasn’t taken office yet, and such issues are merely media speculation.”

“Officials of the new US administration have openly made comments, which cannot bring much credit upon them as long as the new administration hasn’t taken office. The Islamic Republic of Iran will not pay attention to remarks, but actions by the next US administration with regards to returning to its commitments under the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the spokesman added.

He said what is important to Tehran is the deeds, not words of officials in the new US administration.

He further reiterated Iran’s demand that other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal return to their obligations under the agreement.

“The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the JCPOA and the possibility of the other signatories returning to the deal has been clearly announced by the Supreme Leader and the president,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoints have been announced on [the other signatories] returning to the JCPOA at the same point where it was left off,” he said.