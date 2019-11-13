Iran Says Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Regional Crises

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday the Islamic Republic of Iran will do whatever it can to set the stage for talks between countries in the region.

He made the remarks in response to reporters who had asked him about recent comments by a United Arab Emirates official saying the country wouldn’t like to intensify tensions and wants to see problems settled based on talks and without any outbreak of a war in the region.

“The idea of the formation of a forum for regional dialogue and [the conclusion of] the non-aggression treaty as well as the unveiling of the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) initiative at the 74th meeting of the UN General Assembly by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s president are within the same framework,” he noted.

He said the HOPE initiative has been presented to heads of state of Iraq and countries to the south of the Persian Gulf.

“This plan emphasizes our common security with our neighbours based on compliance with common principles, including not threatening to use force, settling the crises peacefully, respecting the sovereignty of countries and not interfering in the internal affairs of countries as well as nations’ right to self-determination,” the spokesman added.

Iran believes if this process is set in motion, he added, the common interests of all regional countries will be ensured and their differences of opinion respected.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes the regional countries will embrace the HOPE initiative and begin comprehensive regional talks in a bid to eradicate the root causes of divisions in the region and take practical, serious and effective steps toward resolving regional crises,” he noted.