Sunday, May 1, 2022
Iran says concerned about safety of its Afghan missions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with the acting Afghan foreign minister, has expressed concern over the security of Iran’s diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

Referring to the recent bomb blasts in Kabul and other cities of Afghanistan, Amir Abdollahian voiced concern about possible threats against the buildings of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Kabul and its consulates in Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Kandahar and Jalal Abad.

The Iranian foreign minister called for thorough security measures to protect those diplomatic missions.

A series of bomb blasts in different Afghan cities have left dozens of people dead injuring hundreds more.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed sympathy with the Afghan people over the tragic incidents.

Amir Khan Mottaqi, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan for his part gave assurances that the Afghan security forces will provide full security for all the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan.

He described ties between Iran and Afghanistan as important and underlined that the enemies of the two nations are bent on damaging the Tehran-Kabul ties.

