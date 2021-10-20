Iran Says Administered Over 1.1 Covid Jabs in 24 Hours

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday vaccination centers have administered over 1.1 million doses of Covid jabs over the past 24 hours across the country.

The ministry’s public relations center said over 49 million Iranians have so far received the first dose of the vaccine. It said nearly 27 million people have also received a second dose. That makes total of more than 76 million doses of administered vaccines.

The ministry added that 11,770 new coronavirus infections were detected since Tuesday, including 1,798 people, who were hospitalized.

Over the same period, the ministry said, 162 patients lost their lives to the virus, raising the overall fatalities to 124,585 people since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

The ministry added that 4,559 Covid patients are now in intensive care units due to the severity of their symptoms.

Currently, 9 Iranian cities are marked red, meaning they face a critical stage of Covid outbreak on a scale that lists cities as red, orange, yellow and blue.