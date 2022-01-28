Iran, Saudi Arabia set to hold 5th round of talks on revival of ties

In a television interview, Iraj Masjedi said “good progress” had been made in the previous rounds of Tehran-Riyadh talks, brokered by Iraq, and the fifth round would be held soon, without specifying the date.

“It seems that both we and the Saudis have the political will to resolve the problems existing between the two sides,” the Iranian envoy said.

“Various issues were reviewed in the four previous rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. I think the Saudis have studied Iran’s proposals and it is possible that good decisions will be taken in the fifth round,” Masjedi added.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, after Iranian protesters, angered by the kingdom’s execution of top Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, attacked Riyadh’s missions in the country.

Riyadh has since stepped up its belligerent foreign policy toward the Islamic Republic, but the kingdom appears to be ready to change course.

The two Middle East heavyweights have specially been at loggerheads over the war on Yemen.

Both Tehran and Riyadh have expressed optimism that the talks could lead to confidence building.