Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Iran, Saudi Arabia set to hold 5th round of talks on revival of ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iran and Saudi Arabia are set to hold a fifth round of talks in the Iraqi capital aimed at hammering out their differences and fixing bilateral relations, Tehran’s ambassador to Baghdad says.

In a television interview, Iraj Masjedi said “good progress” had been made in the previous rounds of Tehran-Riyadh talks, brokered by Iraq, and the fifth round would be held soon, without specifying the date.

“It seems that both we and the Saudis have the political will to resolve the problems existing between the two sides,” the Iranian envoy said.

“Various issues were reviewed in the four previous rounds of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. I think the Saudis have studied Iran’s proposals and it is possible that good decisions will be taken in the fifth round,” Masjedi added.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, after Iranian protesters, angered by the kingdom’s execution of top Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr, attacked Riyadh’s missions in the country.

Riyadh has since stepped up its belligerent foreign policy toward the Islamic Republic, but the kingdom appears to be ready to change course.

The two Middle East heavyweights have specially been at loggerheads over the  war on Yemen.

Both Tehran and Riyadh have expressed optimism that the talks could lead to confidence building.

Previous articleIranian, Azeri FMs praise growing cooperation
Next articleUAE orders mercenary forces to pull out of occupied areas in Yemen

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks