Iranian city of Sarakhs hit by dust storm, schools shuttered

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Dust

Sand and dust storms continue to plague the northeastern Iranian city of Sarakhs which have closed the schools and disrupted railway transit.

The Crisis Management Headquarters of the city, bordering Turkmenistan, decided to close all schools in the city due to the air pollution caused by dust particles.

The Sarakhs Railway Terminal also announced that the sandstorm on the railway track has canceled all cargo and passenger travels.

Further disruptions are likely over the coming days amid predictions of severe dust storms.

Sand and dust storms have intensified in almost all parts of Iran during the past years.

Decline in rainfall, droughts, dried-up rivers, drop in dam water supplies, the overgrazing of livestock in pastures, and construction of dams are cited as some of the reasons for the phenomenon.

