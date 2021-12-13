Iran sanctions US individuals, entities for human rights violations

The Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights says over 20 American individuals and legal entities have been blacklisted by the country for human rights violations.

“There is the subject of reciprocity in the law and Iran has taken action on the same basis and some individuals and legal persons in the US, including people involved in the field of human rights, have been sanctioned,” Deputy Judiciary Chief and the council’s secretary Kazem Gharibabadi said.

He touched on the US travel bans and asset freezes on Iranian individuals and entities over the past two years, saying the sanctions by Iran are a response to such measures.

“We will not stay silent against violations of the law by the US. We may not have the strong financial backing to impose sanctions on the US, but we can, at least, do what we can and announce the names of individuals and say that they have violated human rights,” he stressed.