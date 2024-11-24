Iran foreign minister to attend UNAOC Forum in Portugal

Media WireForeign Policy

Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit Portugal to take part in the 10th Global Forum of UNAOC (United Nations Alliance of Civilizations).

The top Iranian diplomat is going to deliver a speech at the event.

The forum, will be held in Portugal’s Cascais on November 25-27 under the theme “United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future”.

The event will convene members of the UNAOC Group of Friends, political leaders, representatives of international and regional organizations, religious leaders and faith actors, the private sector, civil society, academia, youth, arts and media, as well as donor agencies and foundations, who will address the global issues pertinent to peace and security and call for restoring trust and for uniting in peace.

The participants will have an opportunity to reflect on the twenty years of the ‘Alliance of Civilizations’ initiative, announced by Spain at the 59th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2004, and how UNAOC grew into a vibrant and well-established United Nations entity. The event will be an occasion to highlight and celebrate UNAOC achievements and map the blueprint for “One Humanity” in the years to come, the UNAOC reported.

