Advisor to Iran Leader: West sacrificed Europe’s largest country for political gains

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati remarked that the West typically avoids direct confrontation with its rivals, instead inciting conflicts in other countries to avoid serious harm to itself.

He cited Ukraine as a prime example, where “an ambitious leader with little understanding of international affairs was brought to power and provoked against Russia.”

The Leader’s aide predicted that with the change in US administration and its different perspective, aid to Ukraine will decrease and “it appears that Russia will emerge victorious.”

Velayati, a former foreign minister, also said the international scene is on the brink of significant change.

In West Asia, despite the predictions of its supporters, the Zionist regime is weakening, and sooner or later, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political career will end, he stated.

He added, “The Zionist regime is in decline, and even its staunch allies have welcomed the International Criminal Court’s ruling,” referring to Thursday arrest warrants issued against Israeli regime officials.

“Alongside this ruling, student and public movements in support of the oppressed people of Palestine continue to grow in the US, Europe, and other parts of the world, indicating the regime’s severe weakening,” he concluded.