Brown bear spotted in Iran’s Oshtorankuh protected area

Kamran Farmanpour said the photograph was captured on Saturday by experienced ranger Habib Qaed Rahmati during his regular patrols of the region.

He highlighted that the sighting adds to the diverse range of wildlife images recorded in Lorestan’s natural habitats, which boasts over 30 percent of the country’s biodiversity.

He emphasized that the observation was made possible amid the ongoing mating season and the consistent patrols by the rangers.

Since the beginning of this year, nine bears have been documented across Lorestan’s natural areas, marking a significant increase in sightings of this important species in the province.