Iran imposes sanctions on British individuals, institutions for supporting terrorism, instigating riots

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the sanctions include a ban on issuing visas for the persons and on their entry into the Islamic Republic of Iran, the seizure of their property and assets in territories under the Islamic Republic of Iran’s jurisdiction among others.

The full statement is as follows:

Pursuant to approvals by relevant authorities and within the framework of related legal rules and sanctions regimes and also as a response in kind, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has imposed sanctions on a number of British institutions and individuals for deliberately supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, promoting and instigating terrorism, violence and hate-mongering and violation of human rights.

The real and legal persons that have been blacklisted engaged in actions that led to rioting, violence and acts of terrorism against the Iranian nation.

While reminding the UK of its international obligations regarding fighting terrorism and hate-mongering and respecting human rights, the Islamic Republic of Iran announces that London’s refusal to confront the actions of the foregoing persons and its move to support and facilitate their actions are a gross violation of Britain’s international commitments.

Pursuant to the Islamic Republic’s procedures and system, sanctions are placed on the following institutions:

-The National Cyber Security Centre of Britain

-The British Government Communications Headquarters, commonly known as GCHQ

-VolantMedia, GlobalMedia, DMA Media, BBC Persian and Iran International as their affiliated companies

Pursuant to the Islamic Republic’s procedures and system, sanctions are placed on the following persons:

-Tom Tugendhat, Minister of State for Security of the United Kingdom-

-Don MacKinnon, the British military commander in the Persian Gulf

-Steve McCabe, Chair, Labour Friends of Israel at the House of Commons

-Stephen Crabb, Chair, Conservative Friends of Israel at the House of Commons

-Stuart Polak, Honorary Chair, Conservative Friends of Israel at the House of Lords

-Bob Blackman, Member of Parliament (House of Commons)

-Theresa Cilliers, Member of Parliament (House of Commons) and former minister of environment

-Anthea McIntyre, British politician

-General Mark Carleton-Smith, Britain’s former Chief of the General Staff (at the time when Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated)

The above sanctions include a ban on issuing visas for the persons and on their entry into the Islamic Republic of Iran, the seizure of their property and assets in territories under the Islamic Republic of Iran’s jurisdiction, and the closure of their bank accounts in the financial and banking system of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Obviously, the sanctions do not spare the persons from prosecution for their involvement in criminal activities at competent courts.

While imposing the sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran holds the British government responsible and accountable for supporting terrorists and violators of human rights who organize and instigate rioting and acts of terrorism in Iran from UK soil.