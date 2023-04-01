Analyst: Iran FM’s Russia visit for JCPOA talks won’t bring meaningful outcome

Mahdi Motaharinia, an expert in international affairs, told Khabaronline news outlet that talks of a revitalization of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer a foreign policy goal and rather serves domestic purposes, including keeping the country’s struggling economy afloat.

He highlighted the decline in the value of the Iranian national currency against the US dollar and efforts to reverse the trend.

Amirabdollahian’s visit to Russia “can create a temporary pause or temporary excitement from a media perspective and psychologically for a few days. But these are remedies that, if used repeatedly, will render them ineffective after a while.”

He referred to a temporary rise in the value of Iran’s rial following trips by Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani to China, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq, saying that Tehran wanted such a trend to continue with a similar visit to Moscow.