Iran, Russia to Boost Cooperation against US’ Media Propaganda

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh held talks with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who was accompanying the visiting Russian delegation in Tehran.

In the Tuesday meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation in the domain of public diplomacy.

They touched upon campaigns launched by Western and American media against independent countries, and added the United States’ internet and media monopolies are partly to blame for that.

The two sides urged closer cooperation between Iran and Russia, which are both targets of such media and propaganda campaigns.

Among other topics of discussion was the promotion of cultural and media cooperation between the two sides.

Khatibzadeh said the agreement signed by the two countries’ foreign ministers in Tehran on April 14, 2021 on the establishment of, and the framework for the activities of cultural centres can serve as a good basis for the enhancement of cultural cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of exchanging media delegations, regular contacts and facilitating talks between the media outlets of both countries