Iran, Russia Sign Information Security Cooperation Pact

Highest-ranking diplomats from Iran and Russia signed an information security agreement that entails closer interaction between Tehran and Moscow in cyber-security activities.

The information security cooperation agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

Under the pact, Iran and Russia will cooperate in various fields, such as strengthening information security, the fight against the crimes committed with the use of information and communications technology, the technical and technological assistance, and the international cooperation including detection, coordination, and collaboration in the regional and international organizations to ensure national and international security.

The new agreement is seen as a milestone in the cyber-security collaborations between Iran and Russia.