Iran, Russia ink comprehensive strategic partnership deal

The agreement was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the signing event, Pezeshkian said the agreement will open a new chapter in relations between the two countries in all arenas, notably in the economic sector.

“This document, which has been drawn up based on the two countries’ interests, can chart the path of cooperation between Iran and Russia with a bright horizon,” he added.

He said both Tehran and Moscow are determined to remove obstacles to customs tariffs, banking, investment guarantees, facilitation of meetings among traders and visa issues.

The Iranian president noted that the document includes increasing the level of exchanges by utilizing the capacities and capabilities within the Eurasian Economic Union.

It also emphasized the importance of improving bilateral cooperation on issues such as the fight against extremism, terrorism and organized violence, he added.

He expressed hope that Iran and Russia will strengthen bonds to serve mutual interests and open a new chapter in strategic cooperation.

Pezeshkian added Russia is an important country in the world which has a privileged status in the Islamic Republic policy of neighborliness.

He noted that he held “positive” talks in Moscow on regional and international cooperation, including the developments in the West Asia region, the Caucasus and peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Given the two countries’ membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of emerging economies, the development of mutual relations will have a leading impact on strengthening regional convergence and serving common interests, the Iranian president stated.

Pezeshkian reiterated that war is not a proper solution to issues and said Tehran welcomes the establishment of peace between Russia and Ukraine through negotiations.

“We firmly believe that Western countries should respect the security concerns of other countries and avoid imposing their own excessive demands on others.”

He said he exchanged views with Putin on the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Lebanon and Syria.

“Both countries emphasize the need to establish a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon and put an end to this regime’s aggression against the Syrian territory.”

Iran and Russia hope that a final ceasefire will be established in Gaza to end the war in the Strip, Pezeshkian added.

The Russian president said Tehran and Moscow heed the developments in Ukraine and have intelligence cooperation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Putin stated the two sides have very close stance on the developments in West Asia and the Caucasus which will be beneficial to all countries.

Iran and Russia do not interfere in the internal affairs of the countries and stand against illegal sanctions against them, he emphasized.

The Russian president placed a premium on the expansion of trade ties with Iran and noted that in talks with Pezeshkian, the two sides discussed ways to increase trade exchanges.

Putin expressed hope that a ceasefire in Gaza would lead to a “long-term stabilization” and called for efforts to secure a “comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict”.

The Russian president also said that both his country and Iran are resolutely opposed to external pressure from abroad and attach importance to the establishment of peace and security in the Caucasus.

He voiced his country’s support for the settlement of issues in Syria based on its territorial integrity.