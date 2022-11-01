Iran, Russia sign 4 cooperation documents

During the 16th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Russia in Moscow, officials from the two countries signed four documents on cooperation.

The Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Bilateral Relations was signed by Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji on behalf of Iran and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on behalf of Russia.

An agreement was also signed on the granting of a loan for the development of the Incheh Borun-Garmsar railway linking the two countries.

Two other cooperation documents were signed one in the field of health and another on the execution of EPC projects in pipelines for the transfer of oil products.

Iran and Russia have grown increasingly closer ties under Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, which took over in 2021.