Former president Rouhani denies claiming credit for inauguration of airport in Kurdistan

Rouhani’s website cited the former president as saying he inaugurated only the first phase of the airport.

The minister of roads made the allegation on Friday while he was accompanying President Ebrahim Raisi during his inauguration of the airport.

Bazrpash also said Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony at the airport was merely a show.

The plan to build the Saqez Martyrs Airport was unveiled in 1996 but its construction started in 2007 with then president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad promising to make it operational within two years.

However, the Saqez Martyrs Airport’s first phase was made operational in July of 2021 under the then President Hassan Rouhani.

The website of Hassan Rouhani also added If the first phase of the airport had not been inaugurated, the Raisi administration could not have completed it even with a delay of two years.