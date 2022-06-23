Iran sends first team of rescue workers to Afghanistan’s quake zone

The secretary general of Iran Red Crescent Society said the team involves 18 people who were dispatched to Afghanistan by air for rescue operation in the country’s east.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society has earlier sent two cargo planes carrying first aid supplies to the crisis-hit areas.

The first shipment of humanitarian aid that was sent from Tehran in army airplanes included 400 relief tents and 800 rugs.

The second shipment dispatched from Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province via land route, included 1,200 rugs, 1,000 food packages and 600 relief tents.

On Wednesday, the director of Iran’s Red Crescent Society declared readiness to send aid to Afghanistan.

Pirhossein Koulivand said Iran’s Red Crescent Society can provide medical assistance for the quake-hit Afghans.

The 6.1 tremor has killed at least 1500 people and more than 2000 injured. Many are missing.

The quake has also destroyed or heavily damaged large numbers of houses and buildings.