Iran Reports Record-High Number of Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 133 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 9,996.

The number of new COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday is the highest figure since April 8.

In her press briefing, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 2,531 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 212,501.

According to the spokeswoman, 172,096 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,869 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,502,525 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, there has been no decrease in the number of new cases hospitalized in Khuzestan, Kurdistan, Hormozgan and Bushehr provinces, and some parts of Fars, Lorestan, Kermanshah, and Golestan provinces.

