Iran Reports Over 1,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

As many as 1,028 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection are reported in Iran in the 24 hours to Sunday noon, March 22, 2020.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the figure brings the total number of confirmed infection cases in the country to 21,638.
“Fortunately, some 7,913 patients infected with COVID-19 in the country have recovered and have been discharged from hospital,” he noted.
Moreover, 129 infected people died over the 24-hour period, bringing the overall coronavirus fatality figure in Iran to 1,685.