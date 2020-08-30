Iran Reports Lowest One-Day COVID-19 Fatalities in Two Months

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 103 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day record since June 20, and 1,754 new cases of infection, the lowest since May 13.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new fatalities increase the overall death toll to 21,462. The new cases also raise the total number of infections to 373,570.

So far, she noted, 321,421 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,759 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,207,269 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.