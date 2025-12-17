IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian president: US sets humiliating conditions for talks

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has addressed a range of issues during a meeting with prominent political figures in Tehran including the issue of US sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian said while Iran had engaged in talks with the US and was prepared for an agreement, the other side disrupted the negotiations through confrontation.

“Now, they are presenting humiliating conditions for further negotiations, which I am unwilling to accept”, Pezehskian noted.

“We will not give in to humiliation, nor will we accept a weak and fragmented Iran”.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian underlined that the Islamic Republic is not seeking conflict.

He said, “We have repeatedly stated that we are not pursuing nuclear weapons and are ready for any verification measures, but, the other side seeks to seize all elements of Iran’s power and weaken the country vis-à-vis the Israeli regime”.

The Iranian president reiterated that Tehran pursues peace, but it will not tolerate bullying.

