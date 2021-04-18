Iran Reports Biggest Rise on COVID-19 Deaths Since Nov. 29

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 405 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day rise since November 29, increasing the overall death toll to 66,732.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 21,644 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 2,237,089.

So far, Lari added, 1,785,358 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,766 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 14,386,423 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

The spokeswoman said 389,266 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 127,594 have received the second dose.