The Iranian Health Ministry said the latest deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 141,131.

It said on Tuesday only 571 new infection cases had been detected over the past 24 hours.

There are currently no cities declared as Covid-19 red zones in Iran while the number of blue cities has been rising.

Despite record low deaths, Iranian health authorities are still urging the people to get their booster jabs to prevent another surge in the future.