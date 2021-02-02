Iran Rejects Macron’s ‘Short-Sighted’ Call for Renegotiation of JCPOA

The Iranian government spokesman has dismissed “irresponsible” remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about fresh negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Ali Rabiei said any fresh talks on the nuclear deal are out of the question.

“Mr. Macron’s comments were very irresponsible and basically not far-sighted,” said Rabiei.

“As we have said time and again, no new negotiations are supposed to take place about the JCPOA, and accordingly, no new members are supposed to join the talks already held,” he added.

“We already held negotiations in that regard and reached agreements, and the trend is completely clear,” he explained.

“Such requests will have no use other than further complicating the situation and bringing into play variables that would impede peace and security in our region,” the spokesman said.

Rabiei reiterated that the United States should rejoin the nuclear deal, and all parties to the agreement should make good on their obligations.

“There is only one scenario about the JCPOA, and that is for the United States to return to the agreement as soon as possible and for all signatories to the deal, including France, to live up to their commitments as clearly stipulated in the agreement itself,” he said.

Rabiei underlined that Iran has always embraced regional talks to ensure peace and security in the region.

“Still, we have always welcomed regional talks. We have been the flag-bearer of negotiations among regional countries. We keep extending our hands to our neighbours in order to help resolve differences,” he said.

“It is only the regional countries that are eligible to ensure security in the region. And we don’t need extra-regional countries’ intervention and unusual initiatives,” said Rabiee.