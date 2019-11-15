Iran Rejects Invalid Rights Resolution by UNGA Committee

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that modern-day criminals, who are proponents and supporters of this resolution, have committed any crime against humanity including killing children, mutilating their critics and using economic terrorism against free and independent nations, and thus have no say when it comes to human rights.

Mousavi said the supporters of this resolution are governments with a long history of systematic human rights abuses.

“People around the world remember the bitter and excruciating experiences of their interference, and are even today falling victim to the endless wars, dictatorships and occupation of their allies,” the Iranian spokesman said.

Therefore, he added, they are not in a position to give any advice to the Iranian government and people on human rights.

The unrealistic and one-sided resolution is adopted against Iran at a time when one of its main sponsors, namely the United States, is violating the most fundamental rights of more than 83 million Iranian citizens, especially women, children, the elderly and patients through economic terrorism against the country, he noted.

Mousavi stated that the child killing usurper regime of Israel and reactionary regimes of the region are supporting this resolution while they have the blood of defenceless Palestinian and Yemeni people and their domestic critics on their hands.

“Therefore, these are enough to prove the illegitimacy of this resolution,” he emphasized.

“On this basis, the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the Western countries’ instrumental and political use of human rights against independent states and regrets that the UN mechanisms are being abused,” said the spokesman.

He went on to say that from the Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoint, an appropriate mechanism for assessing the human rights situation in countries is the UPR mechanism at the Human Rights Council that deals with all cases without discrimination.

“Our country’s constructive and active participation in this mechanism just one week before the adoption of this political resolution demonstrates Iran’s seriousness in promoting human rights and fulfilling its international obligations through constructive cooperation and dialogue-based mechanisms.”

Respecting human rights is a religious and legal must for the Islamic Republic and an issue of national interests and security, Mousavi said, stressing that the country has always strived to promote human rights.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a religious democratic system, has taken steps within the framework of national commitments and adherence to the Constitution, civil law and international obligations to promote and uphold human and citizens’ rights at national, regional and international levels, and is committed to following it in practice,” stressed Mousavi.

His comments came after the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly expressed concern about what it called Iran’s continued attacks against religious minorities.

This came in a resolution adopted Thursday by a vote of 84 to 30, with 66 abstentions, from the Third Committee of the General Assembly