Iran Rejects ‘Distorted, Misleading’ Report on Zarif’s Meeting with Taliban

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman described as “distorted” and even “wrong and misleading” the news published by Tasnim News Agency regarding a meeting between the visiting Taliban delegation and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In a statement on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said the expression “all-inclusive Islamic government” was never used by the Iranian foreign minister.

“In this regard, the story published by this media outlet is unfortunately not documented,” he said.

“Proper news related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is published merely by media approved by this ministry, and the publication of any story by media outlets other than what was just said are not valid,” Khatibzadeh emphasized.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already covered the news about this meeting.