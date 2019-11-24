Iran Rejects ‘Bogus’ Allegations Raised at IISS Manama Dialogue

In a statement on Sunday, Mousavi denounced the baseless and worthless remarks and the bogus allegations made against Iran by certain participants in the IISS (International Institute for Strategic Studies) Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, and dismissed the accusations against Tehran.

“The countries who themselves spawn and promote terrorism and extremism, who have interfered in the internal affairs of others by trampling on the principles of good neighbourliness, and who have undermined regional security by attracting the alien forces, could not attribute the self-created problems to the Islamic Republic of Iran by putting the blame on others,” he added.

“The historical memory of public opinion in the region and the world will not forget the Saudi-led military aggression against Yemen, the slaughter of tens of thousands of innocent women and children, and destruction of all the infrastructure in that country (Yemen) and resorting to colonialist behaviour in an effort to overthrow the legitimate governments and to establish client regimes,” the Iranian spokesman said.

Mousavi finally called on the countries which have raised allegations against Iran at the IISS Manama Dialogue to cast aside illusion, accept the realities, and exercise dialogue and collective cooperation to ensure regional stability, security and progress.