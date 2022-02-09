Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Iran records nearly 40k daily Covid infections for 3rd straight day

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has recorded nearly 40,000 new coronavirus infections for the third straight day as the Omicron variant of the virus wreaks havoc in the country.

According to the Health Ministry, 39,085 new cases were identified in the 24 hours to Wednesday and 116 Covid patients lost their lives during the period, a rise over the previous days.

The figures raise the national caseload of infections, so far, to 6,696,927 and the total fatalities to 133,164.

As cases surge, officials say, more people are visiting health centers to get booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Ministry says third-dose vaccinations doubled over the past week.

Official figures show, 54,666,259 people have received two doses of Covid jabs, so far, but only 20,516,478 people have received the booster shot.

Currently, 120 counties across Iran are in the red zone in terms of coronavirus risks and 1543 others are in the “orange zone”, that is one step away from the critical point.

