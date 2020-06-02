Iran Records Highest Number of New COVID-19 Infections

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 3,117 new cases of COVID-19 infections, the highest number of daily increase in nearly two months.

Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Tuesday the new cases of infection increase the total number of cases to 157,562.

He said 64 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,942.

The spokesman said 123,077 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,565 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 975,936 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

He warned that West Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Bushehr, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan provinces are in alarming conditions.