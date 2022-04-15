Friday, April 15, 2022
Iran records 33 daily deaths from Covid, 1994 new infections

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
The Iranian Health Ministry said on Friday 1994 people have tested positive for Covid-19 and 33 individuals lost their lives to the respiratory disease over the past day.

In its latest tally, the ministry said the new infections brought the total number of cases recorded since early 2020 to 7,204,049.

The total death toll also reached 140,777, with the new fatalities counted. The highly-contagious virus also hospitalized 349 people across Iran in the past day, according to the Friday figures.

Health officials have warned that a seventh wave of the pandemic might grip the country in the weeks following New Year holidays, as schools and universities have fully reopened for the first time since Coronavirus began to spread across Iran in early 2020.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues non-stop across the country. According to the new data, 148,171,692 doses of vaccine have been administered countrywide, including 23,697,158 third booster shots

