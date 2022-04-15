Iran records 33 daily deaths from Covid, 1994 new infections

In its latest tally, the ministry said the new infections brought the total number of cases recorded since early 2020 to 7,204,049.

The total death toll also reached 140,777, with the new fatalities counted. The highly-contagious virus also hospitalized 349 people across Iran in the past day, according to the Friday figures.

Health officials have warned that a seventh wave of the pandemic might grip the country in the weeks following New Year holidays, as schools and universities have fully reopened for the first time since Coronavirus began to spread across Iran in early 2020.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues non-stop across the country. According to the new data, 148,171,692 doses of vaccine have been administered countrywide, including 23,697,158 third booster shots