Iran rules out recognizing current Taliban rulers of Afghanistan

Amirabdollahian said on Thursday, we have time and again conveyed our dissatisfaction to the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He said the Taliban constitute just part of the realities in Afghanistan, and not all.

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the killing of eight Iranian diplomats and a journalist by the Taliban in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan in 1998, saying, “we do not want to see the repetition of that bitter incident, there is no way out but that of interaction between the two countries.”

Amirabdollahian said Iran wants to contribute to the peace process in Afghanistan and added we expect the Taliban rulers of Afghanistan to follow suit.

The Iranian foreign minister once again reaffirmed Iran’s water rights from the Helmand River under a 1973 treaty between Iran and Afghanistan.

Also regarding the efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and the removing of anti-Iran sanctions, he said good progress has been made to that end.

“The JCPOA is an internationally-recognized document, we seek the lifting of sanctions”, said the Iranian foreign minister.