Iran receives 2.2mn doses of Astrazeneca shots donated by Germany

Customs Administration Spokesman Ruhollah Latifi said the latest batch took the total number of Astrazeneca shots received by Iran to over 18 million.

He said Iran has imported 158 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since January last year.

“With the majority of people vaccinated, and domestic production in good shape, commercial imports of the vaccine have now stopped and the vaccines that have been imported in recent months are mostly donations,” Latifi explained.

Iran has used imported vaccine types and domestically manufactured shots in its national inoculation campaign which has considerably helped contain the outbreak.

The intensified vaccination drive has seen a total of over 145 million doses of vaccine administered in the Islamic Republic. Well over 56 million people in Iran have so far been fully vaccinated while more than 25,200,000 have received their booster jabs.