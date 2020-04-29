Iran Reaffirms Support for Yemen’s Unity

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has reasserted the country’s support for Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi pointed to the recent developments in southern Yemen, stressing, “On the basis of its principled policy, the Islamic Republic of Iran supports a united Yemen with the territorial integrity of that country being protected.”

On the declaration of self-rule in Yemen’s south, the Iranian diplomat said, “Such measures not only do not help the settlement of the existing problems in Yemen, but will also further complicate the situation in that country.”

Mousavi then emphasized the necessity for a halt to the war on Yemen and lifting of the cruel blockade on Yemeni people, adding, “The only way for stability and calm in Yemen is unity among the Yemeni groups and holding inclusive political talks among various groups for the formation of a united and inclusive government.”

His comments came after Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared a state of emergency and announced “self-administration rule” in regions under their control, including in the port city of Aden.

The STC and the forces loyal to former fugitive Yemeni president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are supposed allies in Yemen’s conflict and both have fought together in the Saudi-led military coalition’s war against the Houthi Ansarullah Movement.