Iran Ready to Mediate in Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute, Rouhani Tells Armenian PM

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has called on neighbouring states Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan to show self-restraint and prudence amid a flare-up of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, voicing Tehran’s readiness to play a “constructive role” palatable to both warring sides.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, President Rouhani underlined that fighting is definitely not the solution to problems and disputes between Yerevan and Baku.

Highlighting the significant and age-old relations that Iran has held with both Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of common history and culture, the president expressed Iran’s readiness to play any constructive role acceptable to its two friends and neighbours.

“Our wish is an immediate end to the clashes, as all of us should try to settle the region’s problems politically and through international regulations,” President Rouhani added.

“Stability and security could lay the foundation for development, and our region cannot stand instability and a new war,” he underlined, noting that the decades-old dispute between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh requires a solution in compliance with the international law and the territorial integrity of the parties.

Calling for a halt to the armed clashes between the two neighbouring states, President Rouhani urged Yerevan and Baku to act prudently and show self-restraint.

The Iranian president also warned that any foreign interference in the conflict would only aggravate the situation and drag out the clashes and tensions.

For his part, Pashinyan said he welcomes any practical initiative for the cessation of violence.

The Armenian prime minister also noted that any tension and conflict would be detrimental to all regional countries.

He finally voiced concern about foreign interference in his country’s disputes with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The military forces of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started a new round of clashes over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh since Sunday, the heaviest fighting between the two countries in years.

Iran has repeatedly asked the two neighbours to cease hostilities and hold negotiations to resolve the dispute peacefully.