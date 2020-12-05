Iran Ready to Export Surplus of Its Homegrown Ventilators: Official

All beds used on the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals across Iran have been equipped with medical ventilators, an official has announced, expressing readiness to export the excess devices at the discretion of the Health Ministry.

In an interview with IRNA, Director of the Strategic Technologies Centre of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology Esmaeil Qaderifar said all ICU beds in Iran have been furnished with homegrown ventilators as local manufacturers have fulfilled the need for the device after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three Iranian knowledge-based companies produce around 1,000 advanced ventilators every month, he added, saying there is no shortage of life support machines or COVID-19 diagnostic test kits inside the country.

He also added that the Iranian producers are ready to export the surplus of test kits, ventilators, and respiratory masks with permission from the Health Ministry and in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.

After the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in February, the Iranian researchers managed to develop ventilators with a price half that of foreign-made ones.

Since early 2020, the whole world has been gripped by the pandemic, which spreads fast, has infected more than 66 million people, and has killed over 1,520,000 patients.