Iran Ratifies Act on Tackling Online Fake News, Disinformation

The Iranian Supreme Council of Cyberspace has ratified a document that imposes requirements to prevent and counter fake news and erroneous information in the virtual space.

In a Tuesday session of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, the document on requirements to prevent and act against dissemination of untrue information, news and content in the virtual space was ratified.

According to the document, the Judiciary should prepare the ground for prevention of cyber-related crimes within three months and take the necessary action against the falsified information, news and contents in the virtual space.

Moreover, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is tasked with developing a verification and ranking system in cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and designing a plan to grant quality signs to the online platforms publishing information on a yearly basis.

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance is also obliged to take advantage of the capacities of civil institutions, media, and awareness programmes to take the necessary measures for verification of information and news through a reference platform.