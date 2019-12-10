Iran Raps EU Foreign Policy Chief’s Human Rights Statement

In a statement on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi deplored a recent statement by the new High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, saying his statement has been based on incorrect and biased information.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any instrumental and political use of human rights against the independent countries,” Mousavi underlined.

“Respecting the rights of people is a principle and a necessity of national security for the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a democratic establishment, and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s performance over the past four decades clearly indicates our country’s seriousness in promoting human rights and protecting the rights of people,” he noted.

“Holding popular protests and demonstrations is among the recognized rights of people in the Islamic Republic; but taking advantage of this right to loot or attack the people and public places is intolerable, as it is not tolerated in Europe itself, an obvious example of which is the police action against demonstrators in Paris which has resulted in large casualties, injuries and arrests so far,” he added.

The spokesperson further highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to study the various aspects of the recent incidents in Iran, and expressed regret for the harms done to a number of demonstrators.

“Measures will be definitely taken to compensate those hurt in the demonstrations, in the same way that the necessary legal action will be taken against the armed thugs and the looters of people’s properties,” Mousavi noted.

“We call on the European Union to seriously consider the violation of human rights in a number of the (EU) Member States or in its allied countries, and to honour its commitments regarding the JCPOA and the violation of rights of more than 80 million Iranian citizens under the inhumane and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States of America,” the Iranian spokesman added.