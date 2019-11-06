Iran Raps Deal between Yemen’s Former Government, Separatists

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi denounced a “defective” agreement that has been signed in Riyadh between a number of Yemen’s southern groups and Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, the former president of Yemen who resigned and fled to Saudi Arabia in 2015.

“Signing such documents will by no means help settle the problems of Yemen, and it will contribute to stabilization of occupation of southern Yemen by Saudi Arabia and its allies, directly or through their proxy forces,” he noted.

Mousavi also highlighted the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance on the formation of a united and inclusive Yemeni government on the basis of Yemeni-Yemeni talks, and emphasized the necessity of protecting Yemen’s unity and territorial integrity.

“The vigilant people of Yemen, who have always fought against the occupiers, will not allow their enemies and ill-wishers to bring south of that country under the control and occupation of the foreign forces,” the spokesman added.

He further recommended that if Saudi Arabia is serious about its claims to be seeking to resolve the problem of Yemen, it should give a positive response to the initiative put forward by President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council “Mahdi al-Mashat” for a cessation of attacks on the two countries instead of deciding for the groups that lack any authority.

“As emphasized several times, the Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the first step in resolving the Yemeni crisis would be a halt to the war and bloodshed and the lifting of the cruel blockade on Yemen and its people, and that the next step is holding Yemeni-Yemeni talks for reaching an agreement on that country’s political future,” Mousavi concluded.

His comments came after Yemen’s resigned government and the UAE-backed separatists signed a power-sharing deal in Riyadh.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has described the so-called “Riyadh Agreement” as a crucial step towards a political solution to end Yemen’s war, triggered by Saudi Arabia itself.