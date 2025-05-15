Iran rejects US accusations at UN Security Council meeting on Yemen

In an official statement, the Iranian mission criticized Washington for deflecting attention from its own actions, stating that the US is attempting to avoid accountability for “brutal attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen.”

“At today’s UNSC meeting on Yemen, the US once again launched a cynical and baseless accusation against Iran, desperately trying to deflect from its own brutal attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Yemen,” the statement read.

“The US must be held fully accountable for such severe violations. Blame games won’t wash away US heinous crimes,” it added.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions over the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where years of war have left millions in need of aid.

Tehran has repeatedly denied allegations of providing military support to Sanaa-based Yemeni forces and accuses, saying the US and its allies are exacerbating the conflict through military intervention.