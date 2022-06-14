Raisi: Strengthening ties with Pakistan to boost regional security

Raisi also told Bilawal Bhutto Zardari، who is visiting Tehran, that Iran has the required capacities to meet Pakistan’s needs for oil, gas and electricity.

Raisi also said Iran and Pakistan are not merely neighbors, but they are like two relatives.

Zardari also described himself as “the child of Iran” while expressed pleasure at his visit to the Islamic Republic.

He added that Islamabad is ready to finalize previous talks over security, trade and energy. He thanked Iran for its assistance in putting out a huge wildfire in Pakistan’s Baluchestan forests.