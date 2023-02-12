President Raisi due in China for talks on closer strategic cooperation

Raisi will leave for the Chinese capital on Monday at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Raisi is accompanied by a number of cabinet ministers. He will be the special guest of celebrations for the Chinese New Year.

He will sit down for a meeting with Xi, followed by sessions between Iranian and Chinese delegates.

The two sides will also sign several memoranda of understanding.

The Iranian president will take part in a joint session between the business people of the two countries.

During the two-day stay, the two sides are expected to discuss ways to speed up the implementation of the 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement that was signed in March 2021.

Iran and China have enjoyed close ties in recent years, particularly after the United States reinstated sanctions on the Islamic Republic in 2018 after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, JCPOA.