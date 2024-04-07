Iran voices concern about raid on Mexican mission in Ecuador’s capital, urges talks

Nasser Kanaani highlighted the significance and necessity of respecting the immunity and ensuring the security and safety of diplomatic and consular sites and missions.

Security forces in Ecuador stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito On Friday night, arresting former Vice President Jorge Glas who had been granted political asylum there.

He is wanted on corruption charges and has been holed up inside the Mexican embassy since seeking political asylum in December.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman described as worrying the news about the assault on the Mexican embassy.

Kanaani underscored the host government’s commitment to maintaining and protecting the immunity and security of diplomatic and consular locations, urging Ecuadorian and Mexican governments to hold talks to settle their differences.