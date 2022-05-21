Mexican ambassador to Tehran names Shahnameh as his favorite Iranian book

Poente Ordorica said he got surprised after learning that there is a Spanish translation of the Shahnameh by the great Persian poet Abolghassem Ferdowsi.

Ordorica added that he is now reading the poems. He was speaking during a visit to the Tehran International Book Fair.

Ordorica also said if he is supposed to name a Persian book he loves most, he goes for the Shahnameh.

The Mexican ambassador noted that his presence in Iran has only one reason and that’s because he was not able to attend any public place during the Covid pandemic.

He noted that with the pandemic in the retreat, “we now have a chance to know more about Iran, especially about the youth who want to learn our country’s language, namely, Spanish”.

The Mexican envoy added that he loves Iran and is interested in knowing more and more about the country.

Ordorica said all Mexicans are interested in the cultures of other nations and are keen to learn more about them.