Iranian MP: Quitting NPT not on Parliament’s agenda for now

“For the time being, a withdrawal from the NPT has not been discussed at the Parliament and this issue should be decided as the general policies of the [Iranian] establishment,” said Hassan Hemmati, who sits on the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, on Saturday.

He was reacting to some media speculation in Iran that the country has the option of quitting the NPT, following the adoption of a resolution, drafted by the US and its European allies, against the Iranian nuclear program at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The legislator said the resolution, which was approved under pressure from the US and Israel, was “expectable.”

In nuclear talks with Iran, he added, the Europeans have practically no power and merely follow in the footsteps of the US, which has a final say on all the policies pursued by the Western side vis-à-vis Tehran.

Hemmati said no agreement will be reached on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal as long as the conditions set by Iran in the negotiations are not met.

Iran will never accept a one-sided agreement that the other side pushes to impose with bullying, the lawmaker said.