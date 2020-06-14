Iran Pushing to Mitigate Economic Repercussions of COVID-19: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted his administration’s efforts to deal with the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, pointing to schemes to protect the livelihood of people and prevent price hikes.

Addressing a Sunday session of the Administration’s Economic Headquarters, President Rouhani said the cabinet’s top priority in addressing the economic repercussions of coronavirus is to protect the livelihood and economy of the families, particularly the vulnerable groups.

He also noted that the problems created by the novel coronavirus pandemic could be addressed with serious cooperation from the people ,saying popular partnership is the most effectual help in dealing with the economic challenges and shocks.

Denouncing the harsh and inhumane sanctions that have been imposed on Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak, President Rouhani said, “Fortunately, the administration has carefully devised plans since the outbreak of the disease to tackle the coronavirus economic problems, and has tried to withstand such difficult situation vigorously by formulating special policies and with reliance on people.”

The president said the main priority in the administration’s economic plans is to control prices and supply the basic means of life.

“Strict monitoring and control as well as timely reaction to price hikes are among the major duties of all authorities, producers, guilds and salespeople, and shortcoming and failure in this regard is by no means acceptable,” President Rouhani noted.

The president also unveiled grand plans to resolve the housing market problems, saying economic policies have been developed to regulate and control the flow of liquidity that may disrupt the housing market.

In April, Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei gave permission for withdrawing €1 billion from the National Development Fund of Iran to battle against the novel coronavirus and handle the consequences of the disease.

Moreover, the heads of the three branches of power have already made a series of decisions to assist the country’s small businesses as the novel coronavirus epidemic has partially damaged economy in Iran.