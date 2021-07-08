Iran: Production of Uranium Silicide Plate in Accordance with IAEA Rules

Iran says its decision to build uranium silicide plates using 20-percent enriched uranium is for peaceful purposes, and the product will only be used in Tehran research reactor.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday that Tehran’s decision is in accordance with the procedures and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been informed about this issue.

The Iranian spokesman made the remarks in reaction to a joint statement by France, Britain and Germany.

Khatibzadeh said contrary to the claims of the E3, this product has peaceful, medicinal and humanitarian uses, and its production does not contradict Iran’s non-proliferation and safeguard obligations.

He further emphasised that while some countries consider Iran’s actions as violation of its obligations under the JCPOA, they have never gone beyond words regarding their own obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and in line with the US cruel pressure they have implemented Washington’s extraterritorial and unlawful sanctions.

“We have repeatedly emphasised that Iran is ready to suspend its compensatory measures and to fully resume the fulfillment of its obligations as soon as the oppressive sanctions are lifted. No one should expect Iran to unilaterally comply with its commitments while it is under intense pressure of unilateral sanctions.”

Khatibzadeh stated that voluntary access to transparency measures beyond the Safeguards, including the provisional and voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, will be carried out by Iran in accordance with the provisions of the JCPOA if the Vienna talks are concluded.

He added that the concerns raised in this regard are of no use and the US State Department spokesman’s position on this issue is unacceptable.

“The US is concerned about Iran’s actions, while the current situation concerning the JCPOA is due to Washington’s illegal and unilateral actions and approaches, as this country has continued to implement Donald Trump’s failed maximum pressure policy on the Iranian people during the Biden administration as well.”

In the end, the foreign ministry spokesman emphasised that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always expressed its readiness to resume the implementation of its obligations in the event of the lifting of US sanctions, and during the Vienna talks, it has clearly conveyed these points to the other parties.

The United States and European troika on Wednesday warned Tehran that its latest uranium enrichment efforts could jeopardise talks taking place in Vienna on reviving the nuclear deal.

The US State Department spokesman Ned Price also called on Tehran to stop the move and return to Vienna for real talks to finish the work.

“It is worrying that Iran is choosing to continue to escalate its nonperformance of its JCPOA commitments, especially with experiments that have value for nuclear weapons research,” Price said.