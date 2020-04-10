Iran Produces Ion Masks to Help Fight Spread of COVID-19

The production line for the masks was put into service in a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, who appreciated efforts by medical personnel in the fight against the coronavirus.

“In order to tackle concerns with regards to fighting the coronavirus, young experts at the defence ministry managed to develop, for the first time, the technology to make modern masks with ion and crystal filters after conducting research and by drawing on the science and knowledge developed by domestic experts,” he said.

“This type of mask is different from all previous models in terms of their filters and enjoys specific features,” he added.

“These masks are not only able to prevent the virus from getting into the respiratory system, but also, given the ion and crystal technology incorporated into them, will make it possible for users to be able to breathe easily for a longer period of time,” the defence minister added.

“Due to the ion-infused materials used in these types of filter masks, they will help allay inflammation and lead to users being able to breathe much more easily,” he said.

He noted these masks need not be washed for at least 50 hours of constant use, meaning they can be used for a long period of time without needing to be washed like many conventional types of masks available on the market.