Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Iranian president welcomes visiting Turkish counterpart

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Turkey Presidents Raisi and Erdogan

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday morning at the Sa’dabad complex in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The Turkish president arrived in Tehran a day earlier at the head of a high-ranking delegation at an invitation by President Raisi to participate in a tripartite meeting with Iranian and Russian counterparts on the Syria peace process.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in the Iranian capital later on Tuesday as his first foreign trip since the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February.

Erdogan is also expected to meet with top Iranian officials to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

